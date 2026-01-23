Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKasargodchevron_rightNeeleswaramchevron_rightവ്യാപാരിയെ...
    Neeleswaram
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 9:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 9:34 AM IST

    വ്യാപാരിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയ കേസ് ; നീലേശ്വരം സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ്യാപാരിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയ കേസ് ; നീലേശ്വരം സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    നീലേശ്വരം: എറണാകുളത്ത് വ്യാപാരിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി കൊള്ളയടിച്ച കേസില്‍ ഒളിവില്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞ തൈക്കടപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഷാരോണിനെ (30) നീലേശ്വരം എസ്.ഐ ജി. ജിഷ്ണുവും സംഘവും അറസ്റ്റ്ചെയ്തു. എറണാകുളം നോര്‍ത്ത് ടൗണ്‍ സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍ രജിസ്റ്റര്‍ചെയ്ത കേസില്‍ യുവതി ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ നാലുപേരെ നേരത്തേ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും ഷാരോണ്‍ ഒളിവില്‍ കഴിയുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പൊലീസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥരായ അജിത്ത് പള്ളിക്കര, മഹേഷ്‌ കാങ്കോൽ, ഡ്രൈവർ സുമേഷ് എന്നിവരും സംഘത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഷാരോണിനെ എറണാകുളം പൊലീസിന് കൈമാറി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:accused arrestedkidnapping caseKasargod
    News Summary - Nileshwaram native arrested in kidnapping case of businessman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X