വ്യാപാരിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയ കേസ് ; നീലേശ്വരം സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 9:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 9:34 AM IST
വ്യാപാരിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയ കേസ് ; നീലേശ്വരം സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ
News Summary - Nileshwaram native arrested in kidnapping case of businessman
നീലേശ്വരം: എറണാകുളത്ത് വ്യാപാരിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി കൊള്ളയടിച്ച കേസില് ഒളിവില് കഴിഞ്ഞ തൈക്കടപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഷാരോണിനെ (30) നീലേശ്വരം എസ്.ഐ ജി. ജിഷ്ണുവും സംഘവും അറസ്റ്റ്ചെയ്തു. എറണാകുളം നോര്ത്ത് ടൗണ് സ്റ്റേഷനില് രജിസ്റ്റര്ചെയ്ത കേസില് യുവതി ഉള്പ്പെടെ നാലുപേരെ നേരത്തേ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും ഷാരോണ് ഒളിവില് കഴിയുകയായിരുന്നു.
പൊലീസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥരായ അജിത്ത് പള്ളിക്കര, മഹേഷ് കാങ്കോൽ, ഡ്രൈവർ സുമേഷ് എന്നിവരും സംഘത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഷാരോണിനെ എറണാകുളം പൊലീസിന് കൈമാറി.
