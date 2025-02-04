Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Neeleswaram
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 9:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 9:47 AM IST

    ഐസ്ക്രീം കഴിച്ച വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധ

    food poisoning
    നീ​ലേ​ശ്വ​രം: എ​ട​ത്തോ​ട് സ​മാ​പി​ച്ച ക​ളി​യാ​ട്ട മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഐ​സ്ക്രീം ക​ഴി​ച്ച വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ. ഛർ​ദി​യും വ​യ​റി​ള​ക്ക​വും വ​ന്ന പ​ത്തോ​ളം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ര​പ്പ കാ​രു​ണ്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ തേ​ടി. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത ഐ​സ്ക്രീ​മാ​ണ് വാ​ങ്ങിക്കഴി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    Food poisoning
    News Summary - food poisoning through icecream
