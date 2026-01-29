ഓടയിൽ വീണ കോയിൻ എടുക്കവെ എട്ടാം ക്ലാസുകാരന് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 29 Jan 2026 12:11 PM IST
Updated On 29 Jan 2026 12:11 PM IST
ഓടയിൽ വീണ കോയിൻ എടുക്കവെ എട്ടാം ക്ലാസുകാരന് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റുtext_fields
News Summary - An eighth-grader was bitten by a snake while picking up a coin that fell into a drain.
കുമ്പള: ഓടയിൽ വീണ കോയിൻ എടുക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കവെ എട്ടാം ക്ലാസുകാരന് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു. കുമ്പള ഗവ. ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിക്കാണ് കടിയേറ്റത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ കുമ്പള ടൗണിനടുത്താണ് സംഭവം.
സ്കൂൾ വിട്ട് നടന്നുപോകുന്നതിനിടെ കൈയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന നാണയം തെറിച്ച് ഓടയിൽ വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഓടയിലേക്ക് കുനിഞ്ഞ് നാണയം എടുക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കവേ ഇഴ ജന്തുവിന്റെ കടിയേൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കുമ്പള ജില്ല സഹകരണ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. തുടർന്ന് വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സക്കായി മംഗളൂരുവിലെ ഫാദർ മുള്ളേഴ്സ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.
