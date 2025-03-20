Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 March 2025 10:48 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 March 2025 10:48 AM IST
ആലത്തുംപാറയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം; രണ്ടര ഏക്കർ സ്ഥലം കത്തിനശിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Two and a half acres of land were destroyed by fire
കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്: ബേഡകം കുറ്റിക്കോൽ ആലത്തുംപാറയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. രണ്ടര ഏക്കർ സ്ഥലം കത്തിനശിച്ചു. ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്.
ആർമി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്റെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള സ്ഥലത്താണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്. പുല്ലും കാടുകളും കത്തിനശിച്ചു. കാര്യമായ നാശമില്ല. കുറ്റിക്കോലിൽനിന്ന് രക്ഷാസേനയെത്തി തീയണച്ചു. തീയണക്കാൻ നാട്ടുകാരും സഹായിച്ചു.
റോഡിനോടു ചേർന്നുള്ള സ്ഥലത്താണ് തീ ആളിപ്പടർന്നത്. വൈദ്യുതി ലൈനിൽനിന്ന് ഷോർട്ട് സർക്യൂട്ടായി തീപിടിച്ചതായാണ് സംശയം.
