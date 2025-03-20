Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2025 10:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2025 10:48 AM IST

    ആ​ല​ത്തും​പാ​റ​യി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ര​ണ്ട​ര ഏ​ക്ക​ർ സ്ഥ​ലം ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    Representative Image
    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: ബേ​ഡ​കം കു​റ്റി​ക്കോ​ൽ ആ​ല​ത്തും​പാ​റ​യി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ര​ണ്ട​ര ഏ​ക്ക​ർ സ്ഥ​ലം ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ആ​ർ​മി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ന്റെ ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ലു​ള്ള സ്ഥ​ല​ത്താ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. പു​ല്ലും കാ​ടു​ക​ളും ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ നാ​ശ​മി​ല്ല. കു​റ്റി​ക്കോ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കാ​ൻ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും സ​ഹാ​യി​ച്ചു.

    റോ​ഡി​നോ​ടു ചേ​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള സ്ഥ​ല​ത്താ​ണ് തീ ​ആ​ളി​പ്പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​യി തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​താ​യാ​ണ് സം​ശ​യം.

