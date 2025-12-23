Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 11:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 11:15 AM IST

    റബർ തോട്ടത്തിൽ പുലിയെ കണ്ടതായി ടാപ്പിങ് തൊഴിലാളികൾ

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്: മടിക്കൈ കാരക്കോട് പുലിയെ കണ്ടതായി വിവരം. കാനത്തിലെ റബർ തോട്ടത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാവിലെ റബർ ടാപ്പിങ് തൊഴിലാളികളാണ് പുലിയെ കണ്ടത്. തോട്ടത്തിന് സമീപത്തുകൂടി ഓടിപ്പോകുന്നതാണ് കണ്ടത്. ഇതോടെ പ്രദേശം ഭയപ്പാടിലായി.

    രണ്ടുദിവസം മുമ്പ് ഏച്ചിക്കാനം മുത്തപ്പൻ തറയിലും പുലിയെ കണ്ടിരുന്നു. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പ്രദേശത്ത് പുലിസാന്നിധ്യമുണ്ടെന്നു തന്നെയാണ് നാട്ടുകാർ പറയുന്നത്. വനം വകുപ്പ് അധികൃതർ നടപടിയെടുക്കണമെന്നാണ് നാട്ടുകാരുടെ ആവശ്യം.

    TAGS:LeopardKasargod Newsrubber plantationTapping workers
    News Summary - Tapping workers report seeing a leopard in a rubber plantation
