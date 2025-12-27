Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    27 Dec 2025 12:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 12:32 PM IST

    സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക് മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് നി​ക്ഷേ​പം: യു​വാ​വി​ന് 10 ല​ക്ഷം ന​ഷ്ടം

    സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക് മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് നി​ക്ഷേ​പം: യു​വാ​വി​ന് 10 ല​ക്ഷം ന​ഷ്ടം
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക് മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വി​ന്‍റെ 10 ല​ക്ഷം ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യി. പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ്.

    പാ​ല​ക്കു​ന്ന് ക​രി​പ്പൊ​ടി​യി​ലെ വി​പി​ൻ പേ​രൂ​രി​ന്‍റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് കേ​സ്. കി​ഴ​ക്കും​ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി രാ​ഗേ​ഷ് ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ഭാ​ര്യ ശ്രു​തി ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് വി​പി​ന്‍റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ബേ​ക്ക​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    2022 മു​ത​ൽ 25 വ​രെ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട് വ​ഴി​യും നേ​രി​ട്ടും പ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട് ലാ​ഭ​വി​ഹി​ത​മോ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​ണം തി​രി​ച്ചു ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്തി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി.

    TAGS:stock marketkanhangadMoney LostScam News
    News Summary - Stock market investment; Young man loses 10 lakhs
