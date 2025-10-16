Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    16 Oct 2025 8:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 8:34 AM IST

    പാനീയ കമ്പനിയുടെ വാഹനം മറിഞ്ഞു

    പാനീയ കമ്പനിയുടെ വാഹനം മറിഞ്ഞു
    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: ഹ​ന്ന സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് ഡ്രി​ങ്ക്സ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യു​ടെ വാ​ഹ​നം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ട് ത​ല​കീ​ഴാ​യി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ഡ്രൈ​വ​റും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നും നി​സാ​ര പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ട് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടോ​ടെ രാ​ജ​പു​രം ടാ​ഗോ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ലെ വ​ള​വി​ൽ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ൽ മ​റി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഉ​ബൈ​ദു​ല്ല സെ​യി​ൽ​സ് മാ​ൻ അ​സൈ​നാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. മി​നി​ലോ​റി പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി. ക​ട​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത് പാ​റ​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    Girl in a jacket

