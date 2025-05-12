Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKasargodchevron_rightKanhangadchevron_right11കാരിക്കെതിരെ...
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2025 9:31 AM IST

    11കാരിക്കെതിരെ അതിക്രമം; പോക്സോ കേസെടുത്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    11കാരിക്കെതിരെ അതിക്രമം; പോക്സോ കേസെടുത്തു
    cancel

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: 11കാ​രി​യോ​ട് മോ​ശ​മാ​യി പെ​രു​മാ​റി​യെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ 60കാ​ര​നെ​തി​രെ ഹോ​സ്ദു​ർ​ഗ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പോ​ക്സോ പ്ര​കാ​രം കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. കു​ശാ​ൽ​ന​ഗ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് കേ​സ്. മ​റ്റ് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ക​ളി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി. കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സ്പ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​താ​യും കൈ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​താ​യു​മാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി. മാ​താ​വാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. കു​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ് ര​ഹ​സ്യ​മൊ​ഴി​യെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:local NewsCase RegistaredRape CasePOCSO Case
    News Summary - Rape against 11-year-old girl; POCSO case registered
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X