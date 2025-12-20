Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    20 Dec 2025 2:09 PM IST
    20 Dec 2025 2:09 PM IST

    മ​ണി ചെ​യി​ൻ ബി​സി​ന​സ്; സൈ​നി​ക​ന്റെ ആ​റു​ല​ക്ഷം ത​ട്ടി

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: മ​ണി​ചെ​യി​ൻ ബി​സി​ന​സി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് സൈ​നി​ക​ന്റെ ആ​റു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ത​ട്ടി​യ സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യ സൈ​നി​ക​നെ​തി​രെ ഹോ​സ്ദു​ർ​ഗ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    പ​ട​ന്ന​ക്കാ​ട് ബാ​ങ്ക് റോ​ഡി​ലെ സി.​ജി. വി​ഷ്ണു​വി​ന്റെ (28) പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ഉ​ത്ത​രാ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി രാ​ഗു​ൽ ഭ​ട്ടി​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് (28) കേ​സ്. ക​ര​സേ​ന​യി​ലെ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​നാ​യ പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​ര​നെ സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള പാ​ർ​ട​ണ​ർ​ഷി​പ് ബി​സി​ന​സി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മേ​യി​ൽ മ​ണി ചെ​യി​ൻ ബി​സി​ന​സി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കേ​സ്.

