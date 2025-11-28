Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kanhangad
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 12:10 PM IST
    എം.ഡി.എം.എ: യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    എം.ഡി.എം.എ: യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്: എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പ്രതി ഉപയോഗിച്ചുവരുന്ന കിടപ്പുമുറിയോട് ചേർന്നുള്ള ശുചിമുറിയിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച മൂന്ന് ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എ ഹോസ്ദുർഗ് പൊലീസ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. മുറിയനാവിയിലെ ഷാജഹാനാണ് (41) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. ആറുമാസം മുമ്പ് പ്രതിയെ പൊലീസ് മയക്കു മരുന്നുമായി പിടികൂടിയിരുന്നു.

    റിമാൻഡിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ പ്രതി അടുത്തിടെയാണ് ജാമ്യത്തിലിറങ്ങിയത്. രഹസ്യവിവരത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് പൊലീസ് റെയിഡ് നടത്തിയത്.

