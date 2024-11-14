Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKasargodchevron_rightKanhangadchevron_rightവിസ വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത്...
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 4:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 4:47 AM GMT

    വിസ വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് തട്ടിപ്പ്; യുവതിയിൽനിന്ന് 16 ലക്ഷം തട്ടിയെടുത്തെന്ന് പരാതി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fraud
    cancel

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: യു.​കെ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​സ വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം​ചെ​യ്ത് യു​വ​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 16,80,000 രൂ​പ ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്തെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്. ചി​റ്റാ​രി​ക്കാ​ലി​ലെ ജെ​യി​സ​ൺ ജെ​യിം​സി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ദി​വ്യ പി. ​തോ​മ​സി​ന്റെ (32) പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ന​ടു​വി​ൽ വെ​ല്ലാ​ടി​ലെ ജോ​സ​ഫ് (38), ചി​റ്റാ​രി​ക്കാ​ലി​ലെ നി​ധി​ൻ പി. ​ജോ​യി (34) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് ചി​റ്റാ​രി​ക്കാ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. 2023 ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ പ​ല ത​വ​ണ​ക​ളി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് യു​വ​തി പ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. വി​സ ന​ൽ​കാ​തെ​യും പ​ണം തി​രി​കെ​ന​ൽ​കാ​തെ​യും വ​ഞ്ചി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FraudVisasWoman
    News Summary - Fraud by offering visas; Woman duped of Rs 16 lakh, alleges complaint
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick