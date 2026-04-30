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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKasargodchevron_rightKanhangadchevron_rightന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ...
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2026 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2026 11:09 AM IST

    ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ​ക്ക് സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റു

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    ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ​ക്ക് സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റു
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    കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്റെ ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റ നിലയിൽ

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട് ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ എ​ൻ. ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന് സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റു. ദേ​ഹ​മാ​സ​ക​ലം പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്ക​വെ​യാ​ണ് സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റ​തെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ 19ാം വാ​ർ​ഡ് കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ എ​ൻ. ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന് പൊ​തു​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത് മ​ട​ങ്ങ​വെ​യാ​ണ് ക​ഴു​ത്തി​ന് താ​ഴെ​യാ​യി ദേ​ഹ​ത്ത് മു​ന്നി​ലും പി​ന്നി​ലും

    പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ​ത്. ആ​ദ്യം കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും പൊ​ള്ള​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ചി​കി​ത്സ​തേ​ടി.

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