    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    5 April 2025 12:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    5 April 2025 12:29 PM IST

    കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ഓ​ട്ടോ ത​ല​കീ​ഴാ​യി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഓ​ട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് ഗുരുതര പരിക്ക്

    കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ഓ​ട്ടോ ത​ല​കീ​ഴാ​യി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഓ​ട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് ഗുരുതര പരിക്ക്
    കാറിടിച്ച് മറിഞ്ഞ ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: അ​മ്പ​ല​ത്ത​റ​കോ​ട്ട​പ്പാ​റ ടൗ​ണി​ൽ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ഓ​ട്ടോ ത​ല​കീ​ഴാ​യി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട കാ​ർ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ലെ മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് നി​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 2.45 ഓ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ഓ​ട്ടോ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ വി​നീ​ഷി​നെ മം​ഗ​ലാ​പു​രം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    മാ​വു​ങ്കാ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് മം​ഗ​ലാ​പു​ര​ത്തേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​ത്. അ​മ്പ​ല​ത്ത​റ എ​സ്.​ഐ സു​മേ​ഷി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Accident News
    News Summary - Auto driver severe injury in accident at Ambalathara kottappara
