Madhyamam
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 8:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 8:42 AM IST

    റോഡരികിൽ നിൽക്കുകയായിരുന്ന ആളെ കാർ ഇടിച്ചിട്ട്​ ടയർ കയറിയിറങ്ങി

    റോഡരികിൽ നിൽക്കുകയായിരുന്ന ആളെ കാർ ഇടിച്ചിട്ട്​ ടയർ കയറിയിറങ്ങി
    കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്: പുതിയകോട്ട ടൗൺഹാളിന് സമീപം റോഡരികിൽ നിൽക്കുകയായിരുന്ന ആളെ കാർ ഇടിച്ചിട്ടു. റോഡിൽ വീണ വഴിയാത്രക്കാരന്റെ കാലിൽ കാറിന്റെ ടയർ കയറിയിറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. ബേക്കൽ കടമ്പഞ്ചാലിലെ ടി.ആർ. നന്ദനാണ് (54) പരിക്കേറ്റത്.

    റെസ്റ്റ് ഹൗസ് ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് ഓടിച്ചുവന്ന ചുവപ്പ് നിറത്തിലുള്ള കാർ റോഡരികിൽ നിൽക്കുകയായിരുന്ന നന്ദനെ ഇടിച്ചിട്ടു. ഇടിയേറ്റുവീണപ്പോൾ വലതുകാലിൽ ടയർ കയറുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30നാണ് അപകടം. ഹോസ്ദുർഗ് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷിക്കുന്നു.

    TAGS:hit by carAccident NewsKasargod
    News Summary - A man standing on the side of the road was hit by a car and his tire went flat.
