Madhyamam
    Kanhangad
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2025 9:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2025 9:52 AM IST

    ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് 14 ലക്ഷം രൂപ തട്ടി

    ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് 14 ലക്ഷം രൂപ തട്ടി
    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്ത് അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ൻ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ 14 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്തെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ചെ​മ്പി​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലെ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മൊ​യ്തീ​നാ​ണ് (32) പ​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. 14,08,835 രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ​ത്. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ട് ടൈം ​ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം​ചെ​യ്ത് വി​വി​ധ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ണം അ​യ​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ, ജ​നു​വ​രി മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് പ​ണം അ​യ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. മേ​ൽ​പ​റ​മ്പ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kasargod Newsjob fraud case
