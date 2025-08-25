Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 25 Aug 2025 3:06 PM IST
    date_range 25 Aug 2025 3:06 PM IST

    കെ.ജി.ഒ.എ ജില്ല കായികമേള; കണ്ണൂർ സൗത്ത് ഏരിയ ചാമ്പ്യൻ

    കെ.ജി.ഒ.എ ജില്ല കായികമേള; കണ്ണൂർ സൗത്ത് ഏരിയ ചാമ്പ്യൻ
    കെ.​ജി.​ഒ.​എ ജി​ല്ല കാ​യി​ക മേ​ള​യി​ൽ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​നാ​യ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് ഏ​രി​യ ടീം

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ: കേ​ര​ള ഗ​സ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഓ​ഫി​സേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല കാ​യി​ക മേ​ള​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് ഏ​രി​യ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​നായി. ജ​യി​ൽ പ​രേ​ഡ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന കാ​യി​ക മേ​ള ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബോ​ൾ ടീം ​കോ​ച്ച് ഡോ. ​പി.​വി. പ്രി​യ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി.​എം. സു​ധീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, കെ. ​ഷാ​ജി, ടി.​ഒ. വി​നോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ, കെ.​വി. ഷി​ജി​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ത്സ​ര​വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഡോ. ​ഇ.​വി. സു​ധീ​ർ മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

