Madhyamam
    Taliparamba
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 12:55 PM IST

    ഹഷീഷ് ഓയിലുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    ഹഷീഷ് ഓയിലുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    അബ്‌ദുൽ നാസർ

    ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ്: മാ​ര​ക മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നാ​യ ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ് ഓ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഓ​ല​യ​മ്പാ​ടി പെ​രു​വാ​മ്പ​യി​ലെ ക​മ്പി​ൽ പാ​യ​ലോ​ട്ട് അ​ബ്‌​ദു​ൽ നാ​സ​റാ​ണ് (35) തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കി​ട്ട് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 2.460 ഗ്രാം ​ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ് ഓ​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. റൂ​റ​ൽ എ​സ്.​പി​യു​ടെ ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ് ടീ​മും ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് പൊ​ലീ​സും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്‌. എ​സ്.​ഐ കെ.​വി. സ​തീ​ശ​ൻ, ഗ്രേ​ഡ് എ.​എ​സ്.​ഐ ഷി​ജോ അ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ, സി.​പി.​ഒ പി.​വി. വി​നോ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് യു​വാ​വി​നെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsDrugs Case
