Madhyamam
    Taliparamba
    Taliparamba
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 10:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 10:18 AM IST

    വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന് മ​ർ​ദ​നം; ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    symbolic image
    തളിപ്പറമ്പ്: ബസ് യാത്രക്കാരനെ മർദിച്ചുവെന്ന പരാതിയിൽ കണ്ടക്ടർക്കെതിരെ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു. പട്ടുവം മുള്ളൂലിലെ ഡി. കുഞ്ഞിക്കണ്ണന്റെ (74) പരാതിയിലാണ് സ്വകാര്യ ബസിലെ കണ്ടക്ടർ അഖിലിനെതിരെ തളിപ്പറമ്പ് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തത്.

    ഈ മാസം 12ന് വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് തളിപ്പറമ്പ് ബസ് സ്റ്റാൻഡിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. പരാതിക്കാരൻ ബസിൽ കയറുന്ന സമയം ചവിട്ടുപടിയിൽ തടസ്സമുണ്ടാക്കിയത് ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത വിരോധത്തിൽ തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ച് മർദിച്ച് പരിക്കേൽപ്പിച്ചുവെന്ന പരാതിയിലാണ് കേസെടുത്തത്.

