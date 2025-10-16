Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 Oct 2025 10:18 AM IST
16 Oct 2025 10:18 AM IST
വയോധികന് മർദനം; കണ്ടക്ടർക്കെതിരെ കേസ്text_fields
News Summary - Elderly man beaten; case filed against conductor
തളിപ്പറമ്പ്: ബസ് യാത്രക്കാരനെ മർദിച്ചുവെന്ന പരാതിയിൽ കണ്ടക്ടർക്കെതിരെ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു. പട്ടുവം മുള്ളൂലിലെ ഡി. കുഞ്ഞിക്കണ്ണന്റെ (74) പരാതിയിലാണ് സ്വകാര്യ ബസിലെ കണ്ടക്ടർ അഖിലിനെതിരെ തളിപ്പറമ്പ് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തത്.
ഈ മാസം 12ന് വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് തളിപ്പറമ്പ് ബസ് സ്റ്റാൻഡിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. പരാതിക്കാരൻ ബസിൽ കയറുന്ന സമയം ചവിട്ടുപടിയിൽ തടസ്സമുണ്ടാക്കിയത് ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത വിരോധത്തിൽ തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ച് മർദിച്ച് പരിക്കേൽപ്പിച്ചുവെന്ന പരാതിയിലാണ് കേസെടുത്തത്.
