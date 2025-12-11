Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Panur
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST

    ക്ഷേത്ര ഭണ്ഡാരം കുത്തിതുറന്നു മോഷണം

    പാനൂർ: പൂക്കോം കല്ലുള്ള പുനത്തിൽ മുത്തപ്പൻ മടപ്പുര ക്ഷേത്രത്തിന്റെ ഭണ്ഡാരം മോഷ്ടിച്ചു. കൈതയുള്ള പറമ്പത്ത് മുക്കിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ച ക്ഷേത്ര ഭണ്ഡാരമാണ് മോഷ്ടാക്കൾ കുത്തി തുറന്ന് പണം മോഷ്ടിച്ചത്. ചൊക്ലി പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകി.

    TAGS:Kannur NewsTheft Newstemple treasury
    News Summary - Temple treasury broken open and stolen
