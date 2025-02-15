Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 12:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 12:59 PM IST
പാനൂരിൽ ആർ.എസ്.എസ് പ്രവർത്തകനെ കാപ്പ ചുമത്തി ജയിലിലടച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - RSS activist arrested in Panur for kapa case
പാനൂർ: ആർ.എസ്.എസ് പ്രവർത്തകനെതിരെ കാപ്പ ചുമത്തി ജയിലിലടച്ചു. ചെണ്ടയാട്ടെ പുളിയുള്ള പറമ്പത്ത് മിഥുനെയാണ് (കുട്ടാപ്പി - 5) കാപ്പ ചുമത്തി ജയിലിലടച്ചത്. വധക്കേസ് ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി കേസുകളിൽ പ്രതിയായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് പൊലീസ് കമീഷണറുടെ നിർദേശ പ്രകാരമാണ് നടപടി.
