Madhyamam
    Panur
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 12:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 12:59 PM IST

    പാ​നൂ​രി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നെ കാ​പ്പ ചു​മ​ത്തി ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ച്ചു

    പാ​നൂ​രി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നെ കാ​പ്പ ചു​മ​ത്തി ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ച്ചു
    മി​ഥു​ൻ

    പാ​നൂ​ർ: ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നെ​തി​രെ കാ​പ്പ ചു​മ​ത്തി ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ച്ചു. ചെ​ണ്ട​യാ​ട്ടെ പു​ളി​യു​ള്ള പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് മി​ഥു​നെ​യാ​ണ് (കു​ട്ടാ​പ്പി - 5) കാ​പ്പ ചു​മ​ത്തി ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ച്ച​ത്. വ​ധ​ക്കേ​സ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    TAGS:Kapa Act
    News Summary - RSS activist arrested in Panur for kapa case
