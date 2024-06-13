Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Panur
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 7:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 7:01 AM GMT

    പോക്സോ: മധ്യവയസ്കൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ബാ​ബു

    പാ​നൂ​ർ: പാ​നൂ​രി​ൽ പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സി​ൽ മ​ധ്യ​വ​യ​സ്ക​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. മു​ത്താ​റി​പ്പീ​ടി​ക സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ​ട്ടാ​ണി​വ​ച്ച പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് ബാ​ബു (53)വി​നെ​യാ​ണ് പാ​നൂ​ർ സി.​ഐ പ്ര​ദീ​പ് കു​മാ​റി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ക​ളി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ ആ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ മാ​ന​ഭം​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ൽ പെ​രു​മാ​റി​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കേ​സ്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsKannur NewsPOCSO
    News Summary - POCSO- Middle-aged man arrested
