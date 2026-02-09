Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Feb 2026 10:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Feb 2026 10:27 AM IST
ചാലോട് മൂലക്കരി എസ്റ്റേറ്റ് പറമ്പിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
News Summary - Fire breaks out at Moolakari Estate in Chalode
മട്ടന്നൂർ: ചാലോട് മൂലക്കരി എസ്റ്റേറ്റ് പറമ്പിൽ രണ്ടിടങ്ങളിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. മട്ടന്നൂരിൽ നിന്നും അഗ്നിശമന വിഭാഗമെത്തി തീയണച്ചു. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് മൂലക്കരി എസ്റ്റേറ്റ് പറമ്പിൽ എസ്.ചന്ദ്രന്റെ വീടിനു സമീപത്തുള്ള പറമ്പിലും വൈകുന്നേരം അഞ്ചോടെ എസ്റ്റേറ്റിൽ നിർമാണ പ്രവൃത്തി നടക്കുന്ന കോൾഡ് സ്റ്റോറേജിന് സമീപമുള്ള വലിയ പറമ്പിലുമാണ് തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായത്.
ഫയർ ആൻഡ് റെസ്ക്യൂ ഓഫിസർമാരായ ജാഫർ, വി.രാജൻ, എം.കെ.ഷിജിൻ, കെ.വി. ഷിജിൻ, പി.റിജു, ആദർശ്, രതീഷ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
