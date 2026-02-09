Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mattannur
    Posted On
    9 Feb 2026 10:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 10:27 AM IST

    ചാ​ലോ​ട് മൂ​ല​ക്ക​രി എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    ചാ​ലോ​ട് മൂ​ല​ക്ക​രി എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം
    ചാ​ലോ​ട് മൂ​ല​ക്ക​രി എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് പ​റ​മ്പി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ: ചാ​ലോ​ട് മൂ​ല​ക്ക​രി എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം. മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്നും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് മൂ​ല​ക്ക​രി എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ന്‍റെ വീ​ടി​നു സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​ള്ള പ​റ​മ്പി​ലും വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചോ​ടെ എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കോ​ൾ​ഡ് സ്റ്റോ​റേ​ജി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള വ​ലി​യ പ​റ​മ്പി​ലു​മാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടു​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ഫ​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റെ​സ്ക്യൂ ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ജാ​ഫ​ർ, വി.​രാ​ജ​ൻ, എം.​കെ.​ഷി​ജി​ൻ, കെ.​വി. ഷി​ജി​ൻ, പി.​റി​ജു, ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ്, ര​തീ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    News Summary - Fire breaks out at Moolakari Estate in Chalode
