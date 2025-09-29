Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mahe
    Mahe
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sept 2025 2:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sept 2025 2:49 PM IST

    പി.പി. രാധിക നിര്യാതയായി

    പി.പി. രാധിക നിര്യാതയായി
     പി.പി. രാധിക

    Listen to this Article

    മാഹി:ചൂടിക്കോട്ടയിൽ ദേവികൃപ വീട്ടിൽ സി.പി.കൃഷ്ണൻ്റെ ഭാര്യ പി.പി. രാധിക (55 ) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ദിയാകൃഷ്ണൻ, യദുകൃഷ്ണൻ, ദീപിക കൃഷ്ണൻ. മരുമകൻ: വിഘ്‌നേഷ് (ചെന്നൈ).

    TAGS:mahekannurObituary
    X