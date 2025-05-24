Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mahe
    Posted On
    24 May 2025 3:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2025 3:47 PM IST

    അഴിയൂരിൽ കിണർ കുഴിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ; ഒരു മരണം

    അഴിയൂരിൽ കിണർ കുഴിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ; ഒരു മരണം
    മാഹി: കിണർ കുഴിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഉണ്ടായ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലിൽ ഒരു മരണം. അഴിയൂരിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. കിണർ കുഴിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഉണ്ടായ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലിൽ രണ്ട് പേർ മണ്ണിനടിലാകുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഇരുവരെയും പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ഒരാളുടെ ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. അഴിയൂർ ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്ത് അംഗം അനിഷയുടെ സഹോദരൻ രതീഷാണ് മരണപട്ടത്.

    പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ തുടർ ചികിത്സക്കായി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപിച്ചു. മാഹി -വടകര ഫയർ ഫോഴ്സിന്‍റെയും ചോമ്പാല പൊലീസിന്‍റെയും നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടന്നത്

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Death NewsAccident Newsmahekannur
    News Summary - One dead in Landslide while digging a well in Azhiyur
