Madhyamam
    Kelakam
    Kelakam
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 5:52 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 5:52 PM GMT

    വയോധികനെ കാട്ടുപന്നി ആക്രമിച്ചു

    wild boar attack
    കേളകം: പൊയ്യമലയിൽ വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് നില്‍ക്കുകയായിരുന്ന വയോധികനെ കാട്ടുപന്നി ആക്രമിച്ചു. കേളകം പൊയ്യമല സ്വദേശി പനയ്ക്കപതാലിൽ ജോസഫിനെ ആണ് കാട്ടുപന്നി ആക്രമിച്ചത്. വൈകിട്ട് ആറു മണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

    TAGS:old manwild boar
    News Summary - The old man was attacked by a wild boar
