Madhyamam
    Iritty
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 9:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 9:48 AM IST

    45 ഗ്രാം ​ എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ഇ​രി​ട്ടി: കൂ​ട്ടു​പു​ഴ​യി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ 45 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എ​യു​മാ​യി മു​ണ്ടേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. മു​ണ്ടേ​രി​യി​ലെ ഗൗ​രി​ഷി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (24) ഇ​രി​ട്ടി പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ എ​സ്.​ഐ കെ. ​ഷ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ഘ​വും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ റൂ​റ​ൽ ജി​ല്ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് മേ​ധാ​വി​യു​ടെ ല​ഹ​രി വി​രു​ദ്ധ സ്ക്വാ​ഡും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:DrugsYouthIntoxicationMDMAArrestCrime
    News Summary - Youth arrested with 45 grams of MDMA
