Madhyamam
    Iritty
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 6:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 6:21 AM GMT

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽ

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഷാ​നി​സ് ഫ​ർ​വാ​ൻ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ​നി​ദ്
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഷാ​നി​സ് ഫ​ർ​വാ​ൻ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ​നി​ദ്

    ഇ​രി​ട്ടി: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കൂ​ട്ടു​പു​ഴ വ​ഴി കാ​റി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്‌​തു. അ​ഴീ​ക്ക​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഷാ​നി​സ് ഫ​ർ​വാ​ൻ (23), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ​നി​ദ് (23) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 20.829 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് സം​ഘം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച കൂ​ട്ടു​പു​ഴ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് ചെ​ക്ക് പോ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ അ​സി. എ​ക്സൈ​സ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ രാ​ജേ​ഷ് കോ​മ​ത്തും സം​ഘ​വും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsKannur NewsMDMA
