Madhyamam
    Irikkur
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2024 6:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2024 6:25 AM GMT

    യുവതിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച സൈനികനെതിരെ കേസ്

    ഇ​രി​ക്കൂ​ർ: വി​വാ​ഹ വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും വി​വാ​ഹ നി​ശ്ച​യം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത ശേ​ഷം വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​യ​റി യു​വ​തി​യെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം ചെ​യ്തു​വെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ സൈ​നി​ക​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്.

    ഇ​രി​ക്കൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ 26 കാ​രി​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ആ​റ​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ത്തു​വി​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. നി​ശ്ച​യം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 17ന് ​യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​യാ​ൾ യു​വ​തി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട് വി​വാ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ന്മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി.

    TAGS:CaseSoldierRape
    News Summary - Case against the soldier who raped the young woman
