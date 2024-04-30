Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Thodupuzha
    Posted On
    30 April 2024 2:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 2:47 AM GMT

    ചെ​റു​തോ​ണി, ഇ​ര​ട്ട​യാ​ർ ഡാ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ സൈ​റ​ണ്‍ ട്ര​യ​ല്‍ റ​ണ്‍ ഇ​ന്ന്

    തൊ​ടു​പു​ഴ: കാ​ല​വ​ര്‍ഷ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ടു​ക്കി ജ​ല​വൈ​ദ്യു​തി പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ ചെ​റു​തോ​ണി, ഇ​ര​ട്ട​യാ​ർ ഡാ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സൈ​റ​ണി​ന്റെ ട്ര​യ​ല്‍ റ​ണ്‍ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന്​ ​ന​ട​ത്തും. സൈ​റ​ണി​ന്റെ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ത​ക​രാ​റു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ക്ഷ​മ​ത പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും ജ​നം പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്ത​രാ​കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ക​ല​ക്ട​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DamIdukki news
    News Summary - Siren trial run at Cheruthoni and Irattayar dams on tuesday
