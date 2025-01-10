Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightIdukkichevron_rightThodupuzhachevron_rightപടയപ്പ വീണ്ടും ജനവാസ...
    Thodupuzha
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 2:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 2:17 PM IST

    പടയപ്പ വീണ്ടും ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    wild elephant
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജ​ന​വാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ത​മ്പ​ടി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ട​യ​പ്പ

    തൊ​ടു​പു​ഴ: മൂ​ന്നാ​റി​ലെ ജ​ന​വാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ഭീ​തി പ​ര​ത്തി പ​ട​യ​പ്പ. മൂ​ന്നാ​ർ ന​യ​മ​ക്കാ​ട് എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ്​ കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി പ​ട​യ​പ്പ ജ​ന​വാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ത​മ്പ​ടി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ആ​ന​യെ വ​നം വ​കു​പ്പ് നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും രാ​ത്രി​യെ​ന്നോ പ​ക​ലെ​ന്നോ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ പ​ട​യ​പ്പ ജ​ന​വാ​സ​മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    പ​ട​യ​പ്പ​യെ ജ​ന​വാ​സ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തു​ര​ത്ത​ണ​മ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രു​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wild Elephant threat
    News Summary - Padayappa is again in the residential area
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X