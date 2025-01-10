പടയപ്പ വീണ്ടും ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Jan 2025 2:17 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Jan 2025 2:17 PM IST
പടയപ്പ വീണ്ടും ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Padayappa is again in the residential area
തൊടുപുഴ: മൂന്നാറിലെ ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ ഭീതി പരത്തി പടയപ്പ. മൂന്നാർ നയമക്കാട് എസ്റ്റേറ്റിലാണ് കാട്ടാനയെത്തിയത്. ഒരാഴ്ചയായി പടയപ്പ ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തമ്പടിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ആനയെ വനം വകുപ്പ് നിരീക്ഷിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിലും രാത്രിയെന്നോ പകലെന്നോ വ്യത്യാസമില്ലാതെ പടയപ്പ ജനവാസമേഖലകളിൽ എത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.
പടയപ്പയെ ജനവാസമേഖലയിൽനിന്ന് തുരത്തണമമെന്നാണ് നാട്ടുകാരുടെ ആവശ്യം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story