Madhyamam
    Peerumedu
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 1:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 1:09 PM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    mdma case
    സു​ബി​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    പീ​രു​മേ​ട്: 18 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ്​ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ക​ര​ടി​ക്കു​ഴി എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​ബി​നാ​ണ്​ (24) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ക​ര​ടി​ക്കു​ഴി ജ​ങ്ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ബൈ​ക്കി​ലി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ വ​സ്ത്ര​ത്തി​നു​ള​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഒ. ഗോ​പി ച​ന്ദ്ര​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പൊ​ലി​സ് സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Youth arrestedMDMAIdukki Newsdrug bust
