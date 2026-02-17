Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Peerumedu
    Posted On
    17 Feb 2026 11:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    17 Feb 2026 11:43 AM IST

    ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ കാട്ടാനയിറങ്ങി

    വീ​ടി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ കാ​ട്ടാ​ന

    പീരുമേട്: തോട്ടാപ്പുരയിലെ ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ കാട്ടാനയിറങ്ങി. വീടിന്റെ മുറ്റത്തെത്തിയ ഒറ്റയാൻ ഭീതി സൃഷ്ടിച്ചു. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് എട്ടിന് ശേഷമാണ് ആന വീടിന് മുന്നിലും ക്യഷി ഭൂമിയുമെത്തിയത്. ആനയെ പ്രദേശവാസികൾ പടക്കം പൊട്ടിച്ച് തുരത്തി. നിരന്തരം ആനശല്യമുള്ള തോട്ടാപ്പുര മേഖലയിൽ സന്ധ്യ കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ വീടിന് പുറത്തിറങ്ങാൻ ആളുകൾ ഭയപ്പെടുകയാണ്.

