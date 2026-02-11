Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Nedumkandam
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2026 11:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2026 11:54 AM IST

    ടോ​റ​സ് ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    ടോ​റ​സ് ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു
    തൂ​ക്കു​പാ​ലം ടൗ​ണി​ല്‍ ടോ​റ​സ് ലോറി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ നി​ല​യി​ല്‍

    നെ​ടു​ങ്ക​ണ്ടം: ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് പാ​റ​പൊ​ടി ക​യ​റ്റി​വ​ന്ന ടോ​റ​സ് ലോ​റി തൂ​ക്കു​പാ​ലം ടൗ​ണി​ല്‍ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ആ​ര്‍ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. ഗു​രു​മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ഇ​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ റോ​ഡി​ല്‍ ക​യ​റ്റം ക​യ​റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ല്‍ പി​ന്നി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന് മ​റി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ര്‍ച്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ആ ​സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് അ​തു​വ​ഴി യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര്‍ ഇ​ല്ലാ​തി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ല്‍ വ​ന്‍ അ​പ​ക​ടം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​യി.

    TAGS:TorresLoriAccidents
    News Summary - Torres Lori accident
