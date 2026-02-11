Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Feb 2026 11:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Feb 2026 11:54 AM IST
ടോറസ് ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞുtext_fields
News Summary - Torres Lori accident
നെടുങ്കണ്ടം: തമിഴ്നാട്ടില്നിന്ന് പാറപൊടി കയറ്റിവന്ന ടോറസ് ലോറി തൂക്കുപാലം ടൗണില് മറിഞ്ഞു. ആര്ക്കും പരിക്കില്ല. ഗുരുമന്ദിരത്തിന് സമീപമുള്ള ഇടുങ്ങിയ റോഡില് കയറ്റം കയറുന്നതിനിടയില് പിന്നിലേക്ക് വന്ന് മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലര്ച്ചയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ആ സമയത്ത് അതുവഴി യാത്രക്കാര് ഇല്ലാതിരുന്നതിനാല് വന് അപകടം ഒഴിവായി.
