Madhyamam
    Nedumkandam
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST

    പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടി

    പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടി
    രാ​മ​ക്ക​ൽ​മേ​ട്ടി​ൽ വീ​ടി​നോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ന്ന കൃ​ഷി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടിയ പെ​രു​മ്പാ​മ്പ്​

    നെ​ടു​ങ്ക​ണ്ടം: രാ​മ​ക്ക​ൽ​മേ​ട്ടി​ൽ വീ​ടി​നോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ന്ന കൃ​ഷി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന്​ പെ​രു​മ്പാ​മ്പി​നെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. രാ​മ​ക്ക​ൽ​മേ​ട് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് പു​തു​വേ​ലി​ൽ അ​ശ്വ​തി ഭ​വ​ൻ അം​ബു​ജാ​ക്ഷ​ന്‍റെ വീ​ടി​നോ​ടു ചേ​ർ​ന്ന കൃ​ഷി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് പെ​രു​മ്പാ​മ്പി​നെ പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​മ​ളി റേ​ഞ്ചി​ലെ ക​ല്ലാ​ർ സെ​ക്​​ഷ​ൻ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് ഇ ​എ​സ്. ഷൈ​ജു​വി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് വ​ന മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു തു​റ​ന്നു​വി​ട്ടു

    TAGS:Venomous Snakepython foundSnake Rescue
    News Summary - Python caught
