Posted Ondate_range 10 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
News Summary - Python caught
നെടുങ്കണ്ടം: രാമക്കൽമേട്ടിൽ വീടിനോട് ചേർന്ന കൃഷി സ്ഥലത്തുനിന്ന് പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടി. രാമക്കൽമേട് ഭാഗത്ത് പുതുവേലിൽ അശ്വതി ഭവൻ അംബുജാക്ഷന്റെ വീടിനോടു ചേർന്ന കൃഷി സ്ഥലത്തുനിന്നാണ് പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെ പിടിച്ചത്. കുമളി റേഞ്ചിലെ കല്ലാർ സെക്ഷൻ സ്റ്റാഫ് ഇ എസ്. ഷൈജുവിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പിടികൂടി തമിഴ്നാട് വന മേഖലയിൽ എത്തിച്ചു തുറന്നുവിട്ടു
