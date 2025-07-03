Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Muttam
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2025 1:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2025 1:53 PM IST

    പീഡനക്കേസിൽ യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    പീഡനക്കേസിൽ യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    ജോ​യ​ൽ റോ​യ്

    മു​ട്ടം: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. തു​ട​ങ്ങ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ചാ​പ്പാം​ത​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജോ​യ​ൽ റോ​യി​യാ​ണ്​ (23) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. 17 വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി​യു​ട പ​രാ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്.

    പ്ര​തി​യെ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു. സി.​ഐ ഇ.​കെ. സോ​ൾ​ജി​മോ​ൻ, എ​സ്.​ഐ എ​ൻ.​കെ. ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ, എ​സ്.​സി.​പി.​ഒ​മാ​രാ​യ വി.​എ. നി​ഷാ​ദ്, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Crime NewsSexual AssaultYouth arrestedIdukki News
    News Summary - Youth arrested in sexual assault case
