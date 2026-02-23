Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 12:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 12:16 PM IST

    കാ​റ്റി​ലും മ​ഴ​യി​ലും വാ​ഴകൃ​ഷി​ ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    കാ​റ്റി​ലും മ​ഴ​യി​ലും വാ​ഴകൃ​ഷി​ ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    കാ​റ്റി​ലും മ​ഴ​യി​ലും ഒ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണ വാ​ഴ​ക​ൾ

    മു​ട്ടം: കാ​റ്റി​ലും മ​ഴ​യി​ലും വാ​ഴ കൃ​ഷി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. മു​ട്ടം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ബേ​ബി ജോ​സ​ഫ് വ​ണ്ട​നാ​നി​ക്ക​ൽ, പു​ത്ത​ൻ​പു​ര വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ 200ഓ​ളം വ​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഴ കൃ​ഷി​യാ​ണ് ഒ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​ത്. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ​യാ​ണ് മു​ട്ടം പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് പെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തി​ന​കം വി​ള​വെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഒ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണ വാ​ഴ​ക​ൾ. ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Rainwindbanana cropdestroyed
    News Summary - The banana crop was destroyed by wind and rain.
