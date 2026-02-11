Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Muttam
    Muttam
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2026 11:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2026 11:51 AM IST

    ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​യു​യ​ർ​ത്തി കാ​ട്ടു​തീ: 12 ഏ​ക്ക​ർ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി
    ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​യു​യ​ർ​ത്തി കാ​ട്ടു​തീ: 12 ഏ​ക്ക​ർ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    Listen to this Article

    മു​ട്ടം: മു​ട്ടം ഇ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി, ക​ന്യാ​മ​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ 12 ഏ​ക്ക​റോ​ളം സ്ഥ​ലം ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. പ്ലാ​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ബെ​ന്നി, പ്ലാ​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൻ, പ്ലാ​ക്കൂ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​പ്പ​ച്ച​ൻ, പൂ​വ​ത്തി​ങ്ക​ൽ തോ​മ​സ്, പ​ഴ​യി​ട​ത്തു തോ​മ​സ്, ക​ണ്ട​ത്തി​ങ്ക​ര ബാ​ബു, ബെ​ന്നി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. റ​ബ​ർ മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​യി വെ​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന ത​ടി​ക​ളും ക​ത്തി ന​ശി​ച്ചു. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യും പൊ​ലീ​സും പ​രി​ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചാ​ണ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് തീ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:forest firedestroyedconcerns
    News Summary - Forest fire raises concerns: 12 acres destroyed
