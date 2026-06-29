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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightIdukkichevron_rightMunnarchevron_rightഡബിൾഡെക്കർ ബസിൽ വിനോദ...
    Munnar
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2026 1:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2026 1:23 PM IST

    ഡബിൾഡെക്കർ ബസിൽ വിനോദ സഞ്ചാരിയുടെ അപകട യാത്ര

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    ഡബിൾഡെക്കർ ബസിൽ വിനോദ സഞ്ചാരിയുടെ അപകട യാത്ര
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    കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ഡബി​ൾ ഡെ​ക്ക​ർ ബ​സി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി

    മൂന്നാർ: മൂന്നാറിൽ കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിയുടെ ഡബിൾഡെക്കർ ബസിൽ വിനോദസഞ്ചാരിയുടെ അപകട യാത്ര. വിനോദസഞ്ചാരി തലയും ശരീരവും പുറത്തേക്കിട്ട് യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നതിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവന്നു.

    ബസ് ഗ്യാപ്പ് റോഡിലൂടെ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ബസിന് മുന്നിലൂടെ പോയ വാഹനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നവരാണ് ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പകർത്തിയത്. സംഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് മോട്ടോർ വാഹന വകുപ്പ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:KSRTC BusDouble decker busDangerous journeyKSRTC Budget Tourism
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