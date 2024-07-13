Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kattappana
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2024 5:48 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2024 5:48 PM GMT

    എ.ടി.എമ്മിലേക്കുള്ള 25 ലക്ഷവുമായി ജീവനക്കാർ മുങ്ങി

    കട്ടപ്പന: എ.ടി.എമ്മിൽ നിറക്കാൻ ഏൽപിച്ച 25 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുമായി ജീവനക്കാർ മുങ്ങിയതായി പരാതി. കട്ടപ്പനയിലെയും വാഗമണ്ണിലെയും എസ്.ബി.ഐ എ.ടി.എമ്മുകളിൽ നിറക്കാൻ മുംബൈ ആസ്ഥാനമായ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനി ഏൽപിച്ച പണത്തിൽ നിന്ന്​ 25 ലക്ഷം രൂപ കട്ടപ്പന സ്വദേശികളായ ജോജോമോൻ (35), അമൽ (30) എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന്​ തട്ടിയെടുത്തതായാണ്​​ പരാതി. കമ്പനിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ കട്ടപ്പന പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചത്​ അറിഞ്ഞ പ്രതികൾ ഒളിവിൽ പോയി.

    TAGS:Crime NewsKattappana
    News Summary - the employees plunged with 25 lakhs to the ATM
