Madhyamam
    Cheruthoni
    20 Feb 2026 10:48 AM IST
    20 Feb 2026 10:48 AM IST

    നാ​ടി​ന​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​യി റി​യോ​ണ റോ​ബി​ൻ

    നാ​ടി​ന​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​യി റി​യോ​ണ റോ​ബി​ൻ
    റി​യോ​ണ

    ചെ​റു​തോ​ണി: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ദേ​ശീ​യ മി​നി​ത്രോ​ബോ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ക​ല മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി​യ റി​യോ​ണ റോ​ബി​ൻ അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​യി.

    ചേ​ല​ച്ചു​വ​ട് ഇ​ണ്ട​ത്തി​ൽ റോ​ബി​ന്റെ​യും ലി​ൻ​സി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്. പ​ഴ​യ വി​ടു​തി ഗ​വ. യു.​പി സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ ഏ​ഴാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യാ​ണ്. നി​ർ​ധ​ന കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ​ന്ന റി​യോ​ണ പ​രി​മി​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​ടു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് നേ​ട്ടം കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ശ​ർ​മ്മി​ള ബാ​ദു​രി​യാ​ണ് കോ​ച്ച്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ത​വ​ണ കൊ​ല്ല​ത്ത് വെ​ച്ചു ന​ട​ന്ന സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത​ല​മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലും റി​യോ​ണ മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു

    News Summary - Riona Robin, a proud nation
