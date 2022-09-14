കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Sep 2022 7:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-09-14T12:53:49+05:30
കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - wild boar that fell into a well was shot dead
ജനവാസ കേന്ദ്രമാണ് ഇവിടം. കാട്ടുപന്നികൾ വ്യാപകമായി നാശംവിതക്കുന്ന പ്രദേശമാണ്.
അടിമാലി: കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെ വനപാലകർ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നു. മാന്നാകാല കണ്ടംപ്രാക്കൽ അജയകുമാരിയുടെ കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെയാണ് കൊന്നത്.
