Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightIdukkichevron_rightAdimalichevron_rightകിണറ്റിൽവീണ...
    Adimali
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sep 2022 7:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-09-14T12:53:49+05:30

    കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നു
    cancel

    അടിമാലി: കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെ വനപാലകർ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നു. മാന്നാകാല കണ്ടംപ്രാക്കൽ അജയകുമാരിയുടെ കിണറ്റിൽവീണ കാട്ടുപന്നിയെയാണ് കൊന്നത്.

    ജനവാസ കേന്ദ്രമാണ് ഇവിടം. കാട്ടുപന്നികൾ വ്യാപകമായി നാശംവിതക്കുന്ന പ്രദേശമാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:wild boar 
    News Summary - wild boar that fell into a well was shot dead
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X