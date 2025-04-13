Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 April 2025 10:41 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 April 2025 10:41 AM IST
ഇടിമിന്നലിൽ നിരവധി വീടുകൾ ഭാഗികമായി തകർന്നു; രണ്ടുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - two injured in lightning
അടിമാലി: കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഉണ്ടായ ശക്തമായ ഇടിമിന്നലിൽ വാളറ കുളമാംകുഴി ആദിവാസി കോളനിയിൽ രണ്ട് പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. എട്ട് വീടുകൾക്ക് ഭാഗികമായി കേടുപറ്റി. നിരവധി വീടുകളിൽ വൈദ്യുതി ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ വയറിങ് ഉൾപ്പെടെ നശിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
ശാന്ത (43 ), മഞ്ചു ( 29) എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത് . ഇവരെ അടിമാലി താലൂക്കാശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. രാത്രി രണ്ടിന് ശേഷമാണ് അപകടം വിതച്ച് ശക്തമായ ഇടിമിന്നൽ ഉണ്ടായത്.
