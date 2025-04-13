Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightIdukkichevron_rightAdimalichevron_rightഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലി​ൽ...
    Adimali
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2025 10:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2025 10:41 AM IST

    ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലി​ൽ നിരവധി വീടുകൾ ഭാഗികമായി തകർന്നു; രണ്ടുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലി​ൽ നിരവധി വീടുകൾ ഭാഗികമായി തകർന്നു; രണ്ടുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മീ​റ്റ​ർ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    അ​ടി​മാ​ലി: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലി​ൽ വാ​ള​റ കു​ള​മാം​കു​ഴി ആ​ദി​വാ​സി കോ​ള​നി​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. എ​ട്ട്​ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി കേ​ടു​പ​റ്റി. നി​ര​വ​ധി വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​യ​റി​ങ്​​ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ന​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെയ്തു.

    ശാ​ന്ത (43 ), മ​ഞ്ചു ( 29) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത് . ഇ​വ​രെ അ​ടി​മാ​ലി താ​ലൂ​ക്കാ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. രാ​ത്രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്​​ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം വി​ത​ച്ച് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:lightningadimali news
    News Summary - two injured in lightning
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X