Madhyamam
    Thrippunithura
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 10:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 10:35 AM GMT

    ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങളിലെ കാണിക്കവഞ്ചി കുത്തിത്തുറന്ന് മോഷണം നടത്തിയ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

    തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറ: ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങളിലെ കാണിക്കവഞ്ചി കുത്തിത്തുറന്ന് മോഷണം നടത്തിയ പ്രതി പിടിയിലായി. ചാലക്കുടി കൊരട്ടി വട്ടോളി വീട്ടിൽ സേവ്യർ (58)നെയാണ് ഹിൽപാലസ് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    പാവംകുളങ്ങര ക്ഷേത്രം, കണ്ണൻകുളങ്ങര ക്ഷേത്രം, ശ്രീഭദ്ര അമ്മൻകോവിൽ ക്ഷേത്രം, ശ്രീനിവാസകോവിൽ ക്ഷേത്രം എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ കാണിക്കവഞ്ചിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇയാൾ കവർച്ച നടത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 17 മോഷണ കേസുകളിൽ സേവ്യർ പ്രതിയാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:theft newsarrest
    News Summary - man arrested for breaking into temple show vanchi and stealing it
