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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_rightPerumbavoorchevron_rightപെൺകുട്ടികളെ...
    Perumbavoor
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2026 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2026 10:13 AM IST

    പെൺകുട്ടികളെ ലൈംഗികമായി ഉപദ്രവിച്ച യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

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    പെൺകുട്ടികളെ ലൈംഗികമായി ഉപദ്രവിച്ച യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
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    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ഖ്

    പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ർ: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ഉ​പ​ദ്ര​വി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് മൊ​ഗ്രാ​ൽ മ​ല​യ​ൻ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൾ റ​സാ​ഖി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (38) പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​ർ​ച്ചി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.അ​ന്ത​ർ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ഉ​പ​ദ്ര​വി​ച്ച​ത്. സം​ഭ​വം ഇ​യാ​ൾ മൊ​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ലോ​ഡി​ങ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി.

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