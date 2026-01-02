Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    2 Jan 2026 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 Jan 2026 11:09 AM IST

    ക്ഷേത്രത്തില്‍ മോഷണം

    ക്ഷേത്രത്തില്‍ മോഷണം
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ര്‍: വെ​ങ്ങോ​ല പു​തു​പ്പാ​റ ഭ​ഗ​വ​തി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി മോ​ഷ​ണം. 9.250 കി​ലോ വ​രു​ന്ന ഓ​ടി​ന്‍റെ കെ​ടാ​വി​ള​ക്കും ഒ​രു​കി​ലോ വ​രു​ന്ന നി​ല​വി​ള​ക്കും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി കാ​ണി​ച്ച് ക്ഷേ​ത്ര ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ര്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ല്‍ പ​രാ​തി ന​ല്‍കി.

    ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​മാ​സം അ​ഞ്ച് ഉ​രു​ളി​ക​ള്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ല്‍ പ​രാ​തി ന​ല്‍കി​യി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

