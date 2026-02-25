Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Perumbavoor
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 10:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 10:58 AM IST

    "മാധ്യമം' ഹെല്‍ത്ത് കെയറിലേക്കുള്ള തുക കൈമാറി

    madhyamam health care
    'മാധ്യമം' ഹെല്‍ത്ത് കെയറിലേക്ക് മുടിക്കല്‍ മദ്റസത്തു നൂര്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ സമാഹരിച്ച തുക ഹെല്‍ത്ത് കെയര്‍ പ്രതിനിധി ടി.എം. കുഞ്ഞുമുഹമ്മദ് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങുന്നു

    പെരുമ്പാവൂര്‍: 'മാധ്യമം' ഹെല്‍ത്ത് കെയറിലേക്ക് മുടിക്കല്‍ മദ്റസത്തു നൂര്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ സമാഹരിച്ച തുക മദ്റസ സെക്രട്ടറി എ.ആര്‍. തമീം, പ്രിന്‍സിപ്പൽ എം.എം. നയീഫ്, വൈസ് പ്രിന്‍സിപ്പൽ മാഹിന്‍ അബൂബക്കര്‍ എന്നിവരില്‍നിന്ന് ഹെല്‍ത്ത്‌ കെയര്‍ പ്രതിനിധി ടി.എം. കുഞ്ഞുമുഹമ്മദ് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി. അധ്യാപകരായ സി.കെ. റസിയ, വി.കെ. ഷഹന, തസ്‌നി സജാസ്, എം.എസ്. ഷാനി, ഫാത്തിമ അബ്ദുല്‍ ബാസിത്, ഐഷത്തുല്‍ ഷഹബിയ, ഫാത്തിമ ഇബ്രാഹിം തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തു. കൂടുതല്‍ തുക ശേഖരിച്ച ഇഫ്ഫ, ലയാല്‍, നദ, ഐഷ, മെഹ്റ എന്നിവരെ ആദരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:StudentsperumbavurMadhyamam Healthcare
    News Summary - Madhyamam handed over the amount for Health Care
