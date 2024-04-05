Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_rightPallikkarachevron_rightബ്രഹ്മപുരത്ത്...
    Pallikkara
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2024 7:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2024 7:27 AM GMT

    ബ്രഹ്മപുരത്ത് പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക്​ മാലിന്യ തീ അണക്കാൻ ശ്രമം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്വകാര്യ വ്യക്തിയുടെ സ്ഥലത്തെ മാലിന്യത്തിന് എട്ട് ദിവസം മുമ്പാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്
    ബ്രഹ്മപുരത്ത് പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക്​ മാലിന്യ തീ അണക്കാൻ ശ്രമം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​പു​രം മെം​ബ​ർ ജ​ങ്ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പം സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വ്യ​ക്തി​യു​ടെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ​ാസേ​ന​യു​ടെ ശ്ര​മം

    പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര: ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​പു​രം മെം​ബ​ർ ജ​ങ്ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പം സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വ്യ​ക്തി​യു​ടെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ട പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക്​ മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന്​ തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചി​ട്ട് എ​ട്ട് ദി​വ​സം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്കി​ലും ഇ​നി​യും പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ര​ണ്ട് അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ യൂ​നി​റ്റും ഒ​രു എ​സ്ക​വ​റേ​റ്റ​റും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. മാ​ലി​ന്യം ഇ​ള​ക്കി​മ​റി​ച്ച് വെ​ള്ളം അ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മേ തീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​ണ​യു​ക​യു​ള്ളു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 28നാ​ണ് തീ ​പി​ടു​ത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BrahmapuramEranamkulam NewsFireplastic garbage
    News Summary - Efforts to put out plastic garbage fire in Brahmapuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X