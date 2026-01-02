Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Nedumbassery
    എം.ഡി.എം.എ കേസിൽ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    എം.ഡി.എം.എ കേസിൽ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    രാ​ഹു​ൽ

    Listen to this Article

    നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി: നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി​യി​ൽ എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​വി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ർ തി​രു​വെ​ങ്കി​ടം കൊ​ന്നേ​ൽ ഹൗ​സി​ൽ രാ​ഹു​ലാ​ണ് (30) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​മ്പ് എം.​ഡി.​എം എ​യു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​കു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത് രാ​ഹു​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

