Madhyamam
    Kothamangalam
    Kothamangalam
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2025 12:55 PM IST

    കാട്ടുപന്നി ആക്രമണം; കർഷകന് പരിക്ക്

    കാട്ടുപന്നി ആക്രമണം; കർഷകന് പരിക്ക്
    കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ന്നി ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ജോ​ണി ലോ​പ​സ്

    കോ​ത​മം​ഗ​ലം: കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ന്നി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ന് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്ക്. നേ​ര്യ​മം​ഗ​ലം നീ​ണ്ട​പാ​റ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ ജോ​ണി ലോ​പ​സി​നെ​യാ​ണ് പ​ന്നി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ന്നി​ക​ളെ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം.

    തോ​ളെ​ല്ലു​പൊ​ട്ടി​യ ജോ​ണി​യെ താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​ക​ൾ നി​ര​ന്ത​രം കൃ​ഷി​ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​വി​ടെ കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ന്നി​ക​ളും കു​ര​ങ്ങും കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് പ​തി​വാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:farmerInjuredtaluk hospitalkothamangalamfarmlandWild Boar Attack
