Madhyamam
    Koothattukulam
    Koothattukulam
    Posted On
    28 May 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2025 12:55 PM IST

    പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എട്ടു പൊലീസുകാർക്ക്​ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റു

    പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എട്ടു പൊലീസുകാർക്ക്​ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റു
    കൂ​ത്താ​ട്ടു​കു​ളം: കൂ​ത്താ​ട്ടു​കു​ളം പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ എ​ട്ട് പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റു. ആ​രു​ടെ​യും പ​രി​ക്ക്​ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മ​ല്ല. ചെ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യ്ക്ക് ഒ​രു​മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് മി​ന്ന​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി ത​ക​രാ​റി​ലാ​യി. സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം പൂ​ർ​ണ്ണ​മാ​യി നി​ല​ച്ചു. താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി പു​ന​സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ നി​ന്ന തേ​ക്ക്മ​ര​ത്തി​നും മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റു.

